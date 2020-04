A car was found abandoned at Netravati bridge on NH 66 near Jeppinamogaru on Wednesday late night. The car with registration number KA19 MD 9355 was found abandoned with doors open.

PAN card belonging to Vikram Gatti, son of Rajashekar Gatti, a resident of Kolya in Someshwara was found inside the car.

Kankanady police are investigating and are looking for the car driver.‌