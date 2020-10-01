ABHM demand to name junction after Savarkar in Mangaluru

Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Dakshina Kannada unit has urged Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor to name Junction near KSRTC bus stand in Bejai after Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar.

They have also demanded to install a bust at the junction.

In a memorandum submitted to the Mayor, district unit working president, Rajesh K Ekkur, said Savarkar is a revolutionary freedom fighter.

Roads from Kuntikana, KPT, Labagh and KSRTC intersect in front of the KSRTC bus stand and the junction should be named after Savarkar, he added.