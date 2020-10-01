Mangaluru: ABHM demand to name junction after Savarkar

ABHM demand to name junction after Savarkar in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 01 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 16:32 ist
A policeman walks past the busts of Veer Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh installed outside the Arts Faculty of Delhi University, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Dakshina Kannada unit has urged Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor to name Junction near KSRTC bus stand in Bejai after Vinayaka Damodar Savarkar.

They have also demanded to install a bust at the junction. 

In a memorandum submitted to the Mayor, district unit working president, Rajesh K Ekkur, said Savarkar is a revolutionary freedom fighter.

Roads from Kuntikana, KPT, Labagh and KSRTC intersect in front of the KSRTC bus stand and the junction should be named after Savarkar, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
Mangaluru City Corporation
KSRTC
Karnataka
Veer Savarkar

What's Brewing

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

 