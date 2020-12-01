ABVP, CPM condemn graffiti in Mangaluru, demand arrest of culprits

ABVP members demanded stringent action against those behind the inflammatory graffiti in Mangaluru.

After pro-terror writings were found on the wall of an apartment in Kadri, another writing had appeared on the wall of an old building on Court Road. These graffiti are aimed at disrupting peace in the city. If government and police fail to act, then such incidents will recur, they added.

CPM condemns

Condemning the pro-terror writings, Dakshina Kannada district CPM unit secretary Vasanth Achari said that it was a conspiracy to disrupt peace. The writings show the failure of BJP-led state government.

There are suspicions that communal outfits are glorifying these graffitis to widen the rift in society. The anti-social elements who were part of this act should be arrested immediately, he added.

Yuva Janata Dala members too have demanded the arrest of the culprits. In spite of the provocative graffitis, the seven BJP MLAs and MP is silent on the issue, activists rued.