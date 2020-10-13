ABVP protests delay in harassment report by former registrar of Mangalore University

Urging action against the former registrar of Mangalore University, Prof A M Khan, for allegedly failing to place an internal complaints committee report on allegations of sexual harassment against a teaching faculty of the university for appropriate action, the members of ABVP staged a protest on the Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri on Tuesday.

ABVP State Joint Secretary Sandesh Rai said that the internal committee had submitted a report on the allegations against Prof Arabi, professor of the Economic Department.

However, the previous registrar of the university had failed to bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities along with the Women’s Commission.

Strict action should be initiated against Prof Khan, he demanded.

By failing to place the report, he has allegedly tried to protect the said professor.

Speaking after accepting the memorandum of the student community, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the issue has been discussed in the syndicate.

The syndicate of the university has decided to initiate strict action against wrongdoers. A notice has already been served to Prof A M Khan seeking an explanation for failing to place the report before the authorities for appropriate action.

“Legal advice will be sought to take action against Prof Arabi against whom sexual harassment allegations are made by a female student. Strict action will be initiated against teaching and non-teaching faculty and students for showing any indiscipline inside the campus. Measures will be initiated to implement zero-tolerance towards harassment in the university," said the VC.