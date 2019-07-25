Academy to release Beary grammar book

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will release Beary Grammar Book at Ravindra Kala Bhavana of University College here, on July 27.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Academy President Karambar Mohammed said that MLA U T Khader would inaugurate the programme.

Karnataka State Minority Commission President G A Bava will release the book. Hampi Kannada University retired professor A V Navada will speak on the book.

He said the editors had not demanded any allowance for working on the grammar book.

Beary Grammar Book Editor Abdul Razak Ananthady said Beary language was one of the Dravidian languages.

"Many words have close resemblance to Kannada and Tulu. While writing the book, Kannada and Tulu grammar books along with Wren and Martin's English Grammar were referred.

Editor Abdul Rahiman Kuthethooru said Beary words were only used in the grammar books. The grammar book can be improvised in the future.

The Academy has been working on the grammar book for the last one year. As many as 1,000 copies will be printed. The book has 132 pages.

The Academy plans to bring out Beary-Kannada and Beary -English grammar books in the future.