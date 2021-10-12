'Accelerate process on Kodava Samskritika Bhavana'

The proposal on Kodava Samskritika Bhavana is lying neglected over the years. It was planned to construct Kodava Samskritika Bhavana at V Badaga in Virajpet, to introduce

Kodava language and culture to the younger generation, said Karnataka Kodava Sahithya Academy former president Pemmanda Ponnappa.

In a press release, he stated that a proposal was submitted to the deputy commissioner to hand over 10 acres of land on survey number 77/2 A to the academy in 2019. The deputy commissioner, in turn, had directed the assistant commissioner and tahsildar to continue the procedure after inspecting the land.

Unfortunately, the present Kodava Academy president Ammatanda Parvathi Poovaiah and team have failed to get the land into the possession of the academy. The academy had resolved to pressurise the government to include Kodava language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution in 2019. However, the academy has failed to take it forward, said Pemmanda Ponnappa.

Academy former member Umesh Kechamayya said, “The revenue department should be urged to sanction the land. There is a need to work for the development of Kodava language and culture.”