'Accelerate work on crop survey'

District In-charge Secretary Rajeev Chawla directed the officials to accelerate the second phase of crop survey in the district.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the compensation for flood victims and rehabilitation works, he said, “About 50% of the survey has been completed. The survey work is moving at a snail’s pace in Mudigere and N R Pura taluks. The officials have wrongly marked the crops in the survey in a few districts. Such mistakes should not occur in Chikkamagaluru district.”

He said the government has released Rs 30 crore for damaged houses, Rs 31.12 crore for the repair of roads and bridges,

Rs 20 crore for the repair of hospitals, schools, colleges, anganwadi centres and government buildings.

Chawla said Rs 1.12 crore has been distributed among the flood victims. Food kits have been distributed among 1,089 victims in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere and N R Pura taluks.

Officials said that Chikkamagaluru district has experienced more than the average rainfall. In spite of it, water is supplied through tankers to 23 villages in Kadur taluk and 14 villages in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Replying to this, the district in-charge secretary urged the tahsildar and PDOs to visit these villages and look into the supply of water through tankers. Unnecessary supply of water should be stopped.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar, Chikkamagaluru AC Shivakumar, ZP Deputy Secretary Rajgopal and others were present in the meeting.