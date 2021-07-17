Accelerate work on renovation of Madikeri Fort: DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo and others inspected the ongoing renovation work on the palace and fort in Madikeri.

The deputy commissioner expressed displeasure at the slow progress in the work.

The government had released Rs 9.57 crore for the renovation and repair work. A tender for Rs 5 crore has been floated for the renovation of the Madikeri Fort, informed the museum curator to the deputy commissioner.

Information commission retired commissioner Virupakshaiah said the leakage of rainwater inside the fort could have been avoided had the work been accelerated.

The funds from the government should be utilised effectively, he added.

Charulata Somal directed the officials to accelerate the work on the renovation of the fort.

The High Court had directed the authorities to submit a report after conducting a spot inspection on the works taken up during monsoon in the presence of the writ applicant. Accordingly, Virupakshaiah inspected the ongoing work on the fort.