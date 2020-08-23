Accelerate work on roads, footpaths in Mangaluru: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed officials to complete the work on roads, footpaths and other basic amenities within the time frame.

Chairing a meeting of the task force committee of Smart City Mission, he said the works related to roads, footpaths and UGD in Mangaluru city are moving at a snail’s pace.

He expressed displeasure on a few labourers engaged in the work on an underpass near Town Hall in Mangaluru. He said the work on the underpass should be accelerated.

The work on a few road widening projects in Mangaluru city has been stalled due to the private land issue. The MCC officials should acquire land by providing the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) facility for the landowners.

The board of the Smart City has already approved multi-level car parking at the old service bus stand land in Hampankatta. The process of developing car parking should be accelerated at the earliest.

The railways have approved Rs 30 crore estimate for the RUB and connecting road at Jeppu Mahakalipadpu. Already, Rs 10 crore has been deposited with the Southern Railways for the same. A meeting of the railway officials will be convened shortly to take up the work, he added.

'GPS mandatory'

The deputy commissioner directed the private bus owners in the city to mandatorily fix GPS, to track the movement of buses. If the bus owners fail to fix GPS, then the permit will be cancelled.

A command control room has been set up under Smart City Mission to bring a uniform transport system in the city. The GPS will help to track the movement of buses from the command control room.

The deputy commissioner said in the interest of the safety of the passengers and to manage the traffic, GPS is essential.