An accidental fire occurred in an electronic goods repair shop at Suntikoppa on Monday night. The shop is owned by Masimalai.

On noticing the fire, the public tried to douse it. As the fire continued to engulf the shop, petrol bunk owner Amruth brought a fire extinguisher from his bunk and controlled the spread of the fire.

By the time fire service personnel reached the spot, the public was successful in dousing the fire.

A case has been registered at Suntikoppa Police Station.