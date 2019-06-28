Accidents on rise due to unauthorised bus stops on NH

Unauthorised bus stops on national highway have led to a rise in accidents in Udupi. DySP has been asked to visit the spots and submit a report, Superintendent of Police Nisha James said.

She was speaking after receiving 40 raincoats for traffic police personnel from Credai here, on Friday. Nisha said the unauthorised bus stops in Udupi and Kundapur were being inspected in the first phase.

“The officials will visit the spots and submit a report. A compiled report will be submitted to deputy commissioner and RTO for suitable action.”

There are complaints on traffic congestion due to shandy market at Santhekatte. Measures will be taken after inspecting the spot. Speed breakers will be laid on service roads, she added.

Action will be initiated against bus drivers for stopping the buses on the highway. Priority will be given for road safety, she said.

Credai District President Jerry Vincent Dias handed over raincoats to the SP as a part of the association’s CSR activity.