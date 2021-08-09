Accord 7.5% reservation for ST communities, says seer

Rajanahalli Sri Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeeta seer Sri Valmiki Prasannananda Swami has urged the state government to accord 7.5% reservation for ST communities in education and employment.

He was speaking during an awareness programme and felicitation to office-bearers of Valmiki Seva Samithi.

"The reservation quota for ST communities in education and employment should be increased. In spite of the Supreme Court direction, the state government has failed to increase the quota. We had submitted an appeal to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa several times in the past. However, there has been no response thus far," he added.