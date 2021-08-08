‘Accord ministerial berth for Appachu Ranjan’

Taluk BJP office-bearers have urged the BJP high command to give a ministerial berth for five-time MLA M P Appachu Ranjan.

Taluk BJP wing president V N Umashankar said that the BJP high command has done injustice to the district by failing to accord a ministerial berth for the MLA from the district.

Kodagu district is being neglected. It is not right to show stepmotherly treatment towards the district, he told reporters.

Appachu Ranjan has worked hard to get a base for the party in the district. MLAs who had won twice or thrice were given a ministerial berth. On what basis were the ministers appointed and why the name of Appachu Ranjan was neglected, he sought to know.

Taluk BJP spokesperson K G Manu said, “The people still have doubt on the yardstick used for appointing the ministers. Ranjan has been striving hard for the party for the last 25 years in the district.”

Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan said the BJP leaders who have benefitted from the district have failed to provide justice to the district.

Kushalnagar Urban Development Authority chairman M M Charan said that the state high command is in a wrong notion that Kodagu is a strong forte of the BJP.

It is Appachu Ranjan who has been striving to take all the people irrespective of caste together under one platform, he added.