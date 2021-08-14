‘Accord ministerial berth to MLA from Kodagu’

‘Accord ministerial berth to MLA from Kodagu’

  Aug 14 2021
  

Suntikoppa hobli Karnataka Rakshana Vedike office-bearers have urged the chief minister to give a ministerial berth either to M P Appachu Ranjan or K G Bopaiah from Kodagu district.

By denying ministerial berths to MLAs from the district, the BJP government has neglected the district, said president Nagesh Poojary.

“A ministerial berth should be accorded either to Appachu Ranjan or Bopaiah, to take up development works in the district,” he demanded. 

