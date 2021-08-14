‘Accord ministerial berth to MLA from Kodagu’

Suntikoppa hobli Karnataka Rakshana Vedike office-bearers have urged the chief minister to give a ministerial berth either to M P Appachu Ranjan or K G Bopaiah from Kodagu district.
By denying ministerial berths to MLAs from the district, the BJP government has neglected the district, said president Nagesh Poojary.
“A ministerial berth should be accorded either to Appachu Ranjan or Bopaiah, to take up development works in the district,” he demanded.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Traffickers use social media to prey on schoolgirls
In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day
World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo
Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers
Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover
Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise