'Accord tribal status to Kodavas'

The demands of Kodavas will get recognition only if the Kodava language is saved, said Hampi University professor Prof Methi.

He was speaking during the 31st Kodava National Day programme organised by Codava National Council (CNC) on Saturday.

"As per the previous population census, Kodavas have been considered as a traditional tribal community. There is a need to work towards the Kodava language. Further work on the Kodava language will help in including the language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The Kodava language should be nurtured,' he said.

The influence of other languages including Kannada is seen in the Kodava language. The Kodava should come forward politically. There is a need to give priority to the study of Kodava art and literature, he added.

The genealogy study of Kodavas should be conducted effectively, he demanded.

Senior advocate Palachanda Brijesh Kalappa lauded the fight of the CNC in conserving Kodava culture and the community.

"The Kodavas should be accorded tribal status. The elected representatives should bring the demands of the Kodavas to the notice of the government," he added.

Budakattu Sangharsha Samiti president Lakkavalli Manjunath alleged that the genealogy study of Kodavas is not carried out effectively. The mistakes in the study should be brought to the notice of the concerned.

CNC president N U Nachappa said, "The CNC has been protecting the land and culture of Kodavas. Ours is a justifiable demand. The culture and tradition of the land should be passed on to the future generations."

The CNC has urged the government to consider Kodavas as tribals and accord ST tag for the Kodavas under Schedule 340 and 342 of the Constitution, he said.

'Autonomous Codava land' should be announced. The Kodava language should be included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution and Kodava culture should be included in the Intangible Cultural Heritage List of UNESCO, he added.