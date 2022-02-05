Achievers should not chase awards, says minister

Achievers should not chase awards. But awards should come to them, said Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after felicitating Padma Shri awardee Mahalinga Naik.

“Mahalinga Naik single-handedly dug tunnel after tunnel, before finding water in the sixth one and later percolation pits and tanks to store water at Amai near Adyanadka in Dakshina Kannada district. He converted a barren piece of land into a green patch. He created a silent revolution in his patch of land. If such revolutions are taken up in villages, then we may not face a water crisis in the future,” said the minister.

Mahalinga Naik has opened the eyes of the people across the country on how to meet water requirements, he added.

The minister said that Rajyotsava awards in Karnataka will be given to true achievers from next year.

Rajyotsava awards will be announced without inviting applications, he declared.

Naik in his felicitation address said, “There is a need to create awareness among people on the judicious use of water. Water will become more highly-priced than gold in the next few decades.”

“When I was digging a tunnel in search of water, many had mocked my work. Without enough money, digging a tunnel was the only option left for me to meet the water requirements in my house. I have ensured that even rainwater drains in my land. After getting water, I took up farming in a phased manner. Now, I cultivate arecanut, coconut, pepper, cocoa and others,” he said.