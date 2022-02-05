Achievers should not chase awards, says minister

Achievers should not chase awards, says minister

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 05 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 00:33 ist
Padma Shri awardee Mahalinga Naik was felicitated by District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar, during a felicitation programme organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Kannada and Culture department at Sharada Vidyalaya in Mangaluru. DH Photo

Achievers should not chase awards. But awards should come to them, said Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Saturday. 

He was addressing a gathering after felicitating Padma Shri awardee Mahalinga Naik.

“Mahalinga Naik single-handedly dug tunnel after tunnel, before finding water in the sixth one and later percolation pits and tanks to store water at Amai near Adyanadka in Dakshina Kannada district. He converted a barren piece of land into a green patch. He created a silent revolution in his patch of land. If such revolutions are taken up in villages, then we may not face a water crisis in the future,” said the minister. 

Mahalinga Naik has opened the eyes of the people across the country on how to meet water requirements, he added.

The minister said that Rajyotsava awards in Karnataka will be given to true achievers from next year.

Rajyotsava awards will be announced without inviting applications, he declared.

Naik in his felicitation address said, “There is a need to create awareness among people on the judicious use of water. Water will become more highly-priced than gold in the next few decades.”

“When I was digging a tunnel in search of water, many had mocked my work. Without enough money, digging a tunnel was the only option left for me to meet the water requirements in my house. I have ensured that even rainwater drains in my land. After getting water, I took up farming in a phased manner. Now, I cultivate arecanut, coconut, pepper, cocoa and others,” he said.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Padma Shri awardee Mahalinga Naik
V Sunil Kumar
Mangaluru
Rajyotsava awards

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 