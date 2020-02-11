‘Acid attack incident exposes police insensitivity’

Member of National Commission (NCW) for Women Shyamala S Kunder visited the acid attack victim at Wenlock District Hospital on Tuesday.

She condemned the inhuman behaviour of the police personnel, when the victim Swapna had approached them for help. Shyamala said there was a dereliction of duty on the part of the police. “The incident has exposed the insensitivity of the police.’’

When the accused Jayananda Kotari threw acid on Swapna through window, she had called the police seeking help. However, the police failed to help her, She added.

When the victim reached the police station, she was asked to give the complaint in writing. The police could have made arrangement to send her to hospital and later received complaint from her, she added.

‘’We too respect police personnel and understand their work pressure. I spoke to the victim and instilled confidence. She is recovering. The Commission will be with her,’’ she said.

“The Commission has filed a suo motu case in connection with the acid attack. It has also written a letter to DGP and has directed to conduct an investigation at the earliest. The Commission will also seek details on the progress in the case after a month.’’

Shyamala said that she has directed officials from Women and Child Development to make arrangement for the education of the children of the victim and also to provide other facilities. Stringent punishment should be given to the accused. The District Legal Services Authority will extend its help to the victim, she added.

The deputy commissioner has been asked to make arrangement for the victim to lead a life of dignity. The police have also been asked to provide protection to her, she said.