Act against illegal abattoirs in Mangalore: BJP MLA

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 14:21 ist

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath has directed the police to act against those illegal abattoirs functioning in Mangaluru city. 

The illegal slaughterhouses should be traced and action should be initiated. In spite of the state government passing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act (KPSPCA), 2020, the illegal transportation and slaughtering of cattle continues. There is a need to take strict action against it. 

The MLA said that illegal slaughterhouses have come upon the Karnataka-Kerala border. The cattle that are stolen from here are being slaughtered in such units and beef is supplied to the city through Mudipu, he alleged. 

A few miscreant forces are trying to disturb harmony in the region through cattle theft, illegal slaughtering, and communal clashes. The government and the police are capable of putting an end to such activities, he said. 

