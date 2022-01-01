‘Act against police who assaulted Koraga community members’

State vice-president of AAP (political affairs wing) and former MLA H D Basavaraj accused senior police officials of failing in their duty by suspending Kota Sub Inspector Santhosh in the Koraga caning incident case.

Basavaraj told reporters on Friday that police had lathi-charged members of the Koraga community. As this was known to higher-ups, the police sub-inspector and other constables should have been arrested and placed behind the bars. If they were behind the bars for more than 48 hours, their suspension would have taken place.

“This method of allowing police who assaulted the indigenous tribals without punishment is not acceptable,” he said.

Basavaraj said he was pained by the attitude of Congress leaders who failed to meet the victims and instil courage in them.

Member of National Commission for Women Shyamala Kundar on Friday wrote to Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan seeking appropriate action in accordance with the law.

She said the action taken by the SP should be communicated to the commission within 15 days from the date of receipt of her letter.