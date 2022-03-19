‘Act against those who oppose Muslim stalls, shops’

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that those who oppose the Muslim stalls and shops at Marigudi temple on the occasion of Mari puje should be punished.

He told reporters that India is a secular country and people who oppose business establishments of other religions should be condemned.

“Ours is an independent country and everyone is free to establish businesses in the field of their choice. The opposition to Muslim traders setting up stalls and shops at Hindu religious functions and celebrations is baseless,” he declared.