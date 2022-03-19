'Act against those who oppose Muslim stalls, shops'

‘Act against those who oppose Muslim stalls, shops’

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 19 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 23:24 ist

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that those who oppose the Muslim stalls and shops at Marigudi temple on the occasion of Mari puje should be punished.

He told reporters that India is a secular country and people who oppose business establishments of other religions should be condemned.

“Ours is an independent country and everyone is free to establish businesses in the field of their choice. The opposition to Muslim traders setting up stalls and shops at Hindu religious functions and celebrations is baseless,” he declared.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Siddaramaiah
Muslim stalls
Marigudi temple
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

 