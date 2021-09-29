Action demanded against Lamps Society former chief

Soligara Girijana Abhivriddhi Sangha president H H Kumar has urged the government to initiate legal action against Lamps Society, Somwarpet, former president S N Rajarao, who has allegedly misused the funds of the Girijana Multi-purpose Cooperative Society in Somwarpet taluk.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Kumar said that the auditor’s report for the financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20, showed the misuse of funds amounting to Rs 23,86,855.

In this connection, Rajarao has paid Rs 25,000 to the cooperative society and has presented a check amounting to Rs 1 lakh. But, the check has bounced. A case should be filed in the court in this regard, he said.

Kumar further said, “Rajarao has been claiming about providing various facilities to the tribal people, in order to conceal his wrongdoings. When there is no death compensation fund in the cooperative society, the matter of compensating the family members of the deceased does not arise at all.”

He alleged that after misappropriating the funds, the former president of the Lamps Society has been accusing the officials of wrongdoing.

“The cooperative department should remove Rajarao from the post of the director of the Lamps Society,” he said.

H H Kumar meanwhile welcomed the move of Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P who has demanded action against those who have misused the funds of Lamps Society.

Cooperative Society director Abhilash and member Devaraju were present.