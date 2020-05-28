Action sought against colleges ...

Action sought against colleges forcing students to pay fee

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 28 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 21:57 ist

All College Students Association of Dakshina Kannada has submitted a memorandum to district administration, urging the authorities to initiate action against the colleges that are forcing the students to pay fee for the academic year 2020-21 by mid-June.

A memorandum said that “a few colleges in Mangaluru are harassing the students to pay the fee to get admission for the second and third year of the courses during the lockdown. They are sending the reminders through SMS/WhatsApp to pay the fees by mid -June,” said Association Vice President Aboobakker Siddiq.

“Following the lockdown, people are in distress without job. In such a scenario, it is difficult for students to pay the fee.” The government should issue instructions to all the college management in this regard.

