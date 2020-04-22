Action sought against Shobha Karandlaje

MP Shobha Karandlaje is trying to disrupt peace in the district. The district administration should initiate action against her. If this is not done, the JD(S) will file a complaint with the police, said JD(S) state unit vice president H H Devaraj.

He condemned the assault on a waste collection vehicle driver at Uppalli. The accused should be externed from the district.

The locals have not supported the accused. Several youth from the area are engaged in social work during the lockdown. However, Shobha Karandlaje has been issuing provocative statements. It is not right to level allegations against a community for an individual incident, he added.

He said since the announcement of the lockdown, Shobha had visited the district thrice. As an MP, she has failed to listen to the woes of farmers, growers, labourers and the poor.

She has failed in urging the Central and state governments to announce a special package for the district, he said.

Devaraj urged the banks to waive off loans borrowed by farmers. The state government should directly purchase vegetables from farmers.