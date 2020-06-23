Active Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district reach five

With two children of a fruit vendor from Shirangala testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the district has risen to five. Out of the eight positive cases registered in the district, three persons have recovered and were discharged.

The fruit vendor, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, had come from Gadag and had carried out business in Shanivarasanthe and Somwarpet, coming into contact with several people and his family members.

His children, aged 17 and 14 years, have been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital.

Shirangala village has been converted into a containment zone.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has requested the people who had been to Somwarpet market on June 22 between 3 am and 7 pm, to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

The area comprising 37 houses in Doddalli village has also been declared as a containment zone as a woman from the village tested positive on Monday.

SSLC exam

DDPI P S Machado said that the department has made arrangements for separate rooms for the benefit of two SSLC students as they have come into primary contact with the infected.