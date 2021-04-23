Active Covid cases in Kodagu reach 1,000-mark

With the reporting of 287 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kodagu on Friday, the active cases in the district have reached 1,000.

Out of the fresh cases, Somwarpet taluk reported the highest cases with 155, followed by 59 in Virajpet.

The district has so far registered 7,652 cases and 6,562 infected people have already recovered. There are 304 containment zones in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.