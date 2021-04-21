Active Covid cases in Kodagu rise to 428

With 51 fresh Covid-19 cases, the active cases in Kodagu district have risen to 428.

Of the 51 cases, 15 were confirmed through the RT-PCR test, while 36 were confirmed through the rapid antigen test.

Among the fresh cases, Somwarpet taluk recorded the highest with 29 cases, followed by Madikeri taluk with 12 cases and Virajpet taluk with 10 cases.

The total number of cases registered in the district so far is 7,023. Already, 6,510 people have recovered. The district has 215 containment zones, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Meanwhile, 12 positive cases have been reported in three houses in Shidigalale in Nidtha GP. Following the cases, the villagers were persuaded to undergo a Covid-19 test by the health officials.