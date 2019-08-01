Activist not to attend ‘Matte Kalyana’ prog

Activist K Neela from Kalaburgi has refused to participate in ‘Matte Kalyana’ programme to be held in Udupi on August 2. Neela, in a press release, has declared that she had not accepted the invitation to participate in the programme organised by Sahamatha Vedike and Taralabalu Shakha Mutt of Chitradurga district.

She has stated that other guests invited for the programme including MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Raghupathy Bhat and Lalaji R Mendon from BJP were all against the Sharana movement of the 12th century, which opposed the caste hierarchy.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva and MLA Raghupathi Bhat are participating in the Matte Kalyana programmes planned in Mangaluru and Udupi. Both of them are against practicing equality in the society. The very purpose of the programme is to eradicate inequality. She was to deliver a talk on the topic ‘The Equality Preached in Vachanas’.

Neela stated that she cannot share the dais with the people connected with Vishwa Hindu Parishath or BJP.