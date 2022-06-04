Activist stages protest by sweeping gravel from road

Activist Gerard Towers staged a unique protest by sweeping the road near Bendoor Cross Junction and removing all gravel causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, on Saturday.

He said after digging the road for development works, the trench was filled with gravel, without applying concrete mix. As a result, when it rained, the gravel flowed and spread on the stretch of the road and has been causing inconvenience to motorists.

Three important arterial roads join Bendoor Cross Junction. Besides the horticulture department, SCS hospital and schools are also located in close vicinity, he said.

“There are chances of small gravels hitting pedestrians, particularly schoolchildren when vehicles pass on the road. There is a need to find a permanent solution to the problem on the stretch before the region starts receiving heavy showers,” he said.

Towers said water remains stagnant at the entrance of the road leading to the horticulture department at Bendoor Cross.

“When vehicles pass by, muddy water gets splashed on the pedestrians, including schoolchildren,” he said.

The ongoing works have been causing inconveniences to the people. A majority of the roads have been dug up for various works. As a result, huge pits have become common on almost all the roads in the city, he alleged.

He said the cables of various service providers, dangling from electricity poles, were posing a danger to pedestrians and vehicles.