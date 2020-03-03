Activists urge to retain 3 GPs in Somwarpet

Office-bearers of Somwarpet Taluk Abhivruddhi Horata Samiti submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy urging to retain Madapura, Garvale and Haraduru Gram Panchayats in Somwarpet taluk.

The members expressed their discomfort on the omitting of three Gram Panchayats from Somwarpet in the map prepared by the revenue department.

Somwarpet Taluk Abhivruddhi Horata Samiti president M B Abhimanyukumar said that the process is on carve out Kushalnagar taluk from Somwarpet taluk.

Earlier, it was decided to declare the region comprising Garvale, Madapura and Haraduru as Madapur hobli. But, as it was concluded that a new hobli will not be formed, it has now been decided that the three Gram Panchayats will be retained with Suntikoppa hobli. However, the GPs will be part of Kushalnagar taluk according to the recent decision, which is not correct, the activists said.

This will create a huge inconvenience to the people from these three villages, in terms of trade and government works.

Somwarpet Taluk Abhivruddhi Horata Samiti general convener S Mahesh said that Garvale, Madapura and Haraduru panchayats should be clubbed into a separate hobli and should be called as Madapur hobli.

ZP vice president Lokeshwari Gopal, association general secretary K N Deepak, vice president B B Satish, treasurer Muralidhar, office bearers Bharat Kumar and Kavitha Viroopaksha were present.