Activities resume in Kodagu following unlock

Activities resumed in Kodagu on Friday after the Covid-19 rules were relaxed under the third phase of unlock on Friday.

The density of people was high in towns and urban areas till evening. Owing to shandy on Friday, a large number of people had arrived in Madikeri.

The district is slowly limping back to normalcy with the lifting of the lockdown.

The unlock rules are in force in Kodagu district till 6 am on July 19. However, there will be no activities in containment zones during the period.

Theatres and pubs will continue to remain closed. The swimming pool is opened only for those practising for events. Everyone has been directed to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines strictly, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The deputy commissioner said that the sports complex and stadiums will be opened only for training purposes.

Large gatherings in political, religious, programmes should be avoided. The maximum number of people allowed to attend marriages has been capped at 100, she said.

For final rites, as many as 20 people can attend. The places of worship are open for devotees without any sevas, she added.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to the shops, restaurants, malls and private offices to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

All the educational institutions and colleges will remain closed till further orders from the government. The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Only emergency services and goods transportation vehicles are allowed during the night curfew, she said.

The people cannot move around unnecessarily. Those who are working the night shift should possess an official identity card. Those travelling to the airport, railway station and bus stand should furnish their ticket when asked for, said Charulata Somal.

Bus services

The district did not have any bus services for the last two-and-a-half months. With unlock, the KSRTC has commenced its services within the district. The private buses are yet to start their operation in the district.

Kodagu Pravasodyama Avalambitara Okkuta president K K Manjunath Kumar welcomed the unlock decision of the government.

The Okkuta had submitted a memorandum to minister R Ashoka recently and had explained the plight of those who were dependent on the tourism sector for a living. The minister has responded positively to the memorandum.

The deputy commissioner said that tourism activities are allowed in the district. A few restrictions imposed by the government will continue.

The RT-PCR negative certificate is mandatory for those arriving in the district from Kerala, she added.