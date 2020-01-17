Actor Rashmika Mandanna may be interrogated on Jan 17

Kannada and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna is likely to be further interrogated by Income Tax (I-T) officials on Friday.

The residence and properties by the family of Rashmika were raided by I-T officials on Thursday morning. Following summons issued by I-T officials, Rashmika rushed to her residence on Thursday night and gave details on investments and other financial transactions.

After the interrogation, the I-T officials left for Serenity hall, which is owned by Rashmika's father, at Virajpet at around 2.30 am and stayed back there.

The I-T officials have reportedly directed Rashmika and her father Madan Mandanna not to leave the house.