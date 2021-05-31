Actors Harshika Poonacha, Bhuvan Ponnanna visit Covid-19 hospital, entertain patients

Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri had rare visitors on Monday rather than their usual doctors and paramedical staff visiting them to enquire about their health.

Actors Bhuvan Ponnanna and Harshika Poonacha visited various wards in the hospital and danced before the Covid-19 patients to bring a smile to their face.

Through Bhuvanam Foundation, Bhuvan and Harshika have been engaged in distributing grocery kits and medicines to the needy in different parts of Kodagu district for the last four days.

As a part of their initiative, the duo visited the Covid hospital in Madikeri.

Wearing a PPE kit, they visited wards and danced before the patients, thus entertaining them. The duo spoke to the patients and instilled confidence in them.

They also danced to the tunes of traditional Kodava Valaga. Some of the Covid-19 patients too danced with them.

“Be courageous to overcome Covid-19 infection,” said Harshika and Bhuvan.

Visiting another ward, the duo tapped their feet to the song ‘Aadisi Nodu Beelisi Nodu Uruli Hogadu..”

District hospital medical superintendent Manjunath said, “Covid-19 patients have been allowed to listen to light music. They are also being taught Yoga online through a Yoga guide. All efforts are being made to instil confidence in the patients.”

“When Harshika and Bhuvan sought permission to visit the wards to instil confidence in the patients, the dean of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences gave them permission. The dance and interaction by their favourite actors have brought a smile to the faces of the patients,” he said.

Bhuvan said, “We made an effort to bring a smile on the faces of patients. We should not discriminate against the patients. All of us should strive to support each other during the time of crisis.”

Harshika said, “We have handed over kits to those who are in home isolation. Many patients are mentally weak. We tried to instil courage and confidence in them. We wanted to bring a smile on the faces of all patients.”