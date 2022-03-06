Adani Foundation disburses scholarships

Adani Foundation disburses scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 06 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 22:46 ist
Adani owned Udupi Power Corporation Limited, under its CSR, distributed scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh to 905 meritorious students on Sunday.

Adani owned Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), under its CSR, distributed scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh to 905 meritorious students residing in 12 Gram Panchayats on Sunday.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon said that Adani’s scholarships are motivating students to take up higher education.

He advised students to complete higher education with help of the scholarships and work for the development of society.

Lalaji also urged Adani UPCL to help the Udupi district administration in upgrading mortuary facilities at Kaup government hospital.

Adani UPCL president and executive director Kishore Alva said that students who had secured 85% and above in their academics during the academic year 2020-21 in SSLC, ITI, PUC, diploma, graduation, post-graduation, engineering and medical courses were felicitated with scholarships.

Scholarships will increase competition among the students, he added.

He said that promoting education in rural villages is a priority for Adani Foundation.

Alva added that under the guidance of Adani Foundation founder-chairman Gautam Adani, 15,000 students had been inspired under the ‘Udaan’ programme. Adani UPCL DGM Ravi R Jere welcomed the gathering. 

Yellur GP president Jayanth Kumar, Padubidri GP president Ravi Shetty, Thenka GP president Kasturi Praveen, Bada GP president Jyothi, Palimaru GP president Gayathri Prabhu, Inna GP president Kusha Moolya, Balakunje GP president Mamata, Majoor GP president Sharmeela, Kuthyaru GP president Latha S Acharya, Belapu GP vice president Sharat, among others, were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Adani Foundation
Udupi Power Corporation Limited
CSR initiative
Scholarships
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

 