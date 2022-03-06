Adani Foundation disburses scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh

Adani owned Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), under its CSR, distributed scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh to 905 meritorious students residing in 12 Gram Panchayats on Sunday.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon said that Adani’s scholarships are motivating students to take up higher education.

He advised students to complete higher education with help of the scholarships and work for the development of society.

Lalaji also urged Adani UPCL to help the Udupi district administration in upgrading mortuary facilities at Kaup government hospital.

Adani UPCL president and executive director Kishore Alva said that students who had secured 85% and above in their academics during the academic year 2020-21 in SSLC, ITI, PUC, diploma, graduation, post-graduation, engineering and medical courses were felicitated with scholarships.

Scholarships will increase competition among the students, he added.

He said that promoting education in rural villages is a priority for Adani Foundation.

Alva added that under the guidance of Adani Foundation founder-chairman Gautam Adani, 15,000 students had been inspired under the ‘Udaan’ programme. Adani UPCL DGM Ravi R Jere welcomed the gathering.

Yellur GP president Jayanth Kumar, Padubidri GP president Ravi Shetty, Thenka GP president Kasturi Praveen, Bada GP president Jyothi, Palimaru GP president Gayathri Prabhu, Inna GP president Kusha Moolya, Balakunje GP president Mamata, Majoor GP president Sharmeela, Kuthyaru GP president Latha S Acharya, Belapu GP vice president Sharat, among others, were present.