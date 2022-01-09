Adani Foundation donates funds for paediatric ventilator beds

UPCL, through Adani Foundation, under its CSR activities, handed over Rs 78.18 lakh to the district administration, to set up 10 paediatric ventilator beds and purchase medical equipment for Karkala Government Hospital.

A DD was symbolically handed over by UPCL President Kishore Alva to Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao. This was an effort towards tacking the third wave of Covid-19.

Kishore Alva said, “We are joining hands with the district administration in strengthening healthcare facilities. The funds have been handed over under CSR activities of Adani Foundation.”

In the past, the foundation had given Rs 40 lakh to the district administration to tackle the pandemic. The funds were used in Udupi district hospital, Kundapura and Karkala taluk hospitals.

The district administration and health department had appealed to UPCL to donate funds for setting up a 10-bed ICU ventilator for children at Karkala taluk hospital.

Multipara Monitor, central monitoring system, syringe infusion pump, drip infusion pump, modular wall mount monitor stand, cardiac table and other equipment will be installed in the hospital, said Kishore Alva.