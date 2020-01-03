Additional coaches for weekly, bi-weekly trains

The coach composition of train services are temporarily augmented.

The service of Train No 19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Bi-weekly Express will be temporarily augmented by one AC 3-Tier coach with effect from Friday to January 31.

The service of Train No 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Bi-weekly Express will be temporarily augmented by one AC 3-Tier coach with effect from January 6 to February 2.

The service of Train No 19260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express will be temporarily augmented with One sleeper Class Coach with effect from January 7 to 28.

The service of Train No 19259 Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Weekly Express will be temporarily augmented with One sleeper Class Coach with effect from January 9 to 30.

The service of Train No 19262 Porbandar- Kochuveli Weekly Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC 3-Tier coach and with One sleeper Class Coach with effect from January 9 to 30.

The service of Train No 19261 Kochuveli – Porbandar Weekly Express will be temporarily augmented with one AC 3-Tier coach and with One sleeper Class Coach with effect from January 12 to February 2.