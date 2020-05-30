Additional kerosene after consulting CM: K Gopalaiah

Additional kerosene after consulting CM B S Yediyurappa, says K Gopalaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 30 2020, 23:57 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 00:24 ist
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K Gopalaiah speaks at a meeting in Madikeri on Saturday.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K Gopalaiah said that the decision to distribute an additional quantity of kerosene to ration cardholders in Kodagu district will be taken after discussing the same with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

"Kerosene is required in Kodagu district during monsoon. At present, one-litre kerosene is distributed per ration cardholder," he told while chairing a review meeting in Zilla Panchayat Hall on Saturday. 

Earlier, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that one-litre kerosene supplied to the cardholders through PDS is insufficient during monsoon. A minimum of two litres of kerosene should be supplied. 

Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Gauravkumar Shetty said, "A proposal for 1,000 quintals of rice and 36,000 litres of kerosene has been sent to the government." 

The minister said, "If rice, wheat and tur dal supplied under PDS are of poor quality, then it should be sent back within 24 hours. Quality grains should be distributed to the poor. There is poor internet connection in rural areas in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga. Biometrics need not be collected while distributing the ration in these areas."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
kerosene
K Gopalaiah
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 