Additional kerosene after consulting CM B S Yediyurappa, says K Gopalaiah

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K Gopalaiah said that the decision to distribute an additional quantity of kerosene to ration cardholders in Kodagu district will be taken after discussing the same with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"Kerosene is required in Kodagu district during monsoon. At present, one-litre kerosene is distributed per ration cardholder," he told while chairing a review meeting in Zilla Panchayat Hall on Saturday.

Earlier, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that one-litre kerosene supplied to the cardholders through PDS is insufficient during monsoon. A minimum of two litres of kerosene should be supplied.

Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Gauravkumar Shetty said, "A proposal for 1,000 quintals of rice and 36,000 litres of kerosene has been sent to the government."

The minister said, "If rice, wheat and tur dal supplied under PDS are of poor quality, then it should be sent back within 24 hours. Quality grains should be distributed to the poor. There is poor internet connection in rural areas in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga. Biometrics need not be collected while distributing the ration in these areas."