Addl purification equipment for STP unit at Subrahmanya

After greens expressed concern over the quality of water at Kumaradhara in Subrahmanya, the officials from Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Committee and Sewage Board decided to instal additional required purification equipment for STP unit at Subrahmanya within July 15.

A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Management Committee President Nityananda Mundodi on Saturday.

The video of the sewage without purification in the STP entering the river had gone viral on social media. The public had alleged that lodges and hotels located in and around Kukke Subrahmanya Temple that sees thousands of devotees daily are letting wastewater and sewage directly into the river.

The temple committee members alleged that the guidelines were not adhered to when the STP was implemented. The capacity of the unit was less and hence the problem has aggravated. To which, the sewage board officials claimed that lack of maintenance led to the release of water to the river without purification.

The officials have promised to instal additional equipment for purification at STP.