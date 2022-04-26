Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, says Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that the district will tighten Covid-19 restrictions in the wake of the threat of the fourth wave.

“The government has already made wearing masks along with maintaining social distancing mandatory,” he said and urged the general public to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

The local government will be in charge of enforcing the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, he said.

The deputy commissioner added that the government is prepared to deal with any emergency because government hospitals at both the taluk and district levels have set aside a sufficient number of beds.

All those who have symptoms will be tested for Covid-19 in accordance with the guidelines, he said.

The district health department will ramp up the vaccination campaign. The second dose has been administered to 98.5% of the population. The first dose coverage is 100%. The district administration will also ensure that the eligible get administered with the precautionary dose, said Kurma Rao.

He also said that a video conference will be held with private hospitals and that they will be instructed to ensure that there are enough vaccines.

People who have Covid-19 symptoms should isolate themselves and seek treatment, added the deputy commissioner.