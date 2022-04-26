Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, says Udupi DC

Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, says Udupi DC

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 26 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 00:25 ist

Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that the district will tighten Covid-19 restrictions in the wake of the threat of the fourth wave. 

“The government has already made wearing masks along with maintaining social distancing mandatory,” he said and urged the general public to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

The local government will be in charge of enforcing the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, he said.

The deputy commissioner added that the government is prepared to deal with any emergency because government hospitals at both the taluk and district levels have set aside a sufficient number of beds. 

All those who have symptoms will be tested for Covid-19 in accordance with the guidelines, he said.

The district health department will ramp up the vaccination campaign. The second dose has been administered to 98.5% of the population. The first dose coverage is 100%. The district administration will also ensure that the eligible get administered with the precautionary dose, said Kurma Rao.

He also said that a video conference will be held with private hospitals and that they will be instructed to ensure that there are enough vaccines. 

People who have Covid-19 symptoms should isolate themselves and seek treatment, added the deputy commissioner. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19 guidelines
Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 