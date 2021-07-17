Adhere to Covid guidelines: Kodagu Wakf committee president

Adhere to Covid guidelines: Wakf committee president

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 17 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 23:05 ist
K A Yakub

District Wakf Advisory Committee president K A Yakub appealed to the members of the Muslim community to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while observing Bakrid.

The government has strictly prohibited mass prayers in open ground. Prayers can be offered at mosques by adhering to the guidelines, he said.

There is a need to observe the festival with utmost care. Large gatherings should be avoided to check the third wave of Covid-19, said Yakub.

The management of mosques should take the necessary precautionary measures. Wearing masks is mandatory as well as maintaining social distancing, he added.

