Adhere to Covid guidelines: Kodagu Wakf committee president

District Wakf Advisory Committee president K A Yakub appealed to the members of the Muslim community to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while observing Bakrid.

The government has strictly prohibited mass prayers in open ground. Prayers can be offered at mosques by adhering to the guidelines, he said.

There is a need to observe the festival with utmost care. Large gatherings should be avoided to check the third wave of Covid-19, said Yakub.

The management of mosques should take the necessary precautionary measures. Wearing masks is mandatory as well as maintaining social distancing, he added.