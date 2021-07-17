Adhere to Covid guidelines: Kodagu Wakf committee president

District Wakf Advisory Committee president K A Yakub appealed to the members of the Muslim community to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while observing Bakrid.
The government has strictly prohibited mass prayers in open ground. Prayers can be offered at mosques by adhering to the guidelines, he said.
There is a need to observe the festival with utmost care. Large gatherings should be avoided to check the third wave of Covid-19, said Yakub.
The management of mosques should take the necessary precautionary measures. Wearing masks is mandatory as well as maintaining social distancing, he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study
Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation
Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side
After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space
DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?
How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist
This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable