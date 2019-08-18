Adichunchanagiri pontiff visits flood-affected areas

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Belthangady taluk and also met the victims.

He inspected the damaged Kukkavu bridge and was shocked to see a large number of driftwood that were washed down by the flash flood.

He visited the houses of Sathish and Vittala, who were affected by the flash flood, in Kallole. Later, he visited the affected families in Didupe village.

The seer visited the house of Agarimaru Jalajakshi, who had provided shelter to 40 affected people.

MLA Harish Poonja informed the seer on entrepreneurs and volunteers joining hands for rebuilding Kolambe area in Charmadi.

The seer distributed relief materials, including rice, to the natural calamity victims at Charmadi Mathooru Sri Panchalingeshwara Temple on the occasion.