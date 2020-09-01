Aditya Rao to undergo narco analysis test

The police in Mangaluru are preparing to get narco analysis tests done on Aditya Rao, who had planted bomb at Mangalore International Airport. He is likely to undergo narco analysis test in Bengaluru on September 2.

As a part of the investigation, the police had sought permission for conducting narco analysis tests and the court has granted permission for the same. He is presently lodged at District prison in Mangaluru.

He is accused of planting a bomb at the entrance of the airport on January 20. After fleeing from the spot, he had left for Bengaluru and later surrendered before Bengaluru police the following day. Later, a team of police personnel from Mangaluru brought him back to Mangaluru.

The police had submitted a 700-page chargesheet to the court on June 11. The chargesheet said that the bomb placed near the entrance of the airport had a real bomb as per the FSL report.