Admar junior seer keen on protecting environment

Admar Mutt junior seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami, who will soon ascend the ‘Sarvajna Peeta’ in Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, said his only concern was to protect the environment and had no big plans in his mind.

The junior seer completed his early education at Theerthahalli and received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering in Shivamogga.

The seer has studied Vedas and obtained religious education under Padubidri Laxminarayana Sharma. He met Vishwapriya Theertha Swami during 2004-06 and was attracted towards spirituality. The seer studied the religious texts under the guidance of Palimaru seer Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami.

Excerpts from the interview.

What are your plans for the two-year term of Paryaya?

My responsibility is to offer prayers toLord Krishna and follow the path of my senior Vishwapriya Theertha Swami. I am just following the order of my ‘Guru’. Besides, I am keen on initiating some action to save environment from pollution. I will give priority to organic farming and promote indigenous agricultural activities. The rice that is grown through organic farming will be used for ‘Naivedya’ (offering to Lord). The plantation crops like banana will be promoted. I will try my best to stop the use of plastics in and around the mutts, although I may not be able to ban it completely. I am also planning to use copper utensils for cooking in the mutt. All changes will be within the traditions.

What is your plan to overcome water crisis in Sri Krishna Mutt?

I am trying to incorporate steps on improving the groundwater. Scarcity of water is emerging as a major problem. Admar Mutt has already introduced rainwater harvesting system and percolation techniques.

How did you feel when you were chosen by your senior to ascend the sacred throne?

I feel blessed and obliged for being entrusted with such a huge responsibility. I also feel that Lord Krishna has given me an opportunity to serve him. I would follow my senior and try to fulfill his aspirations. My only fear is that whether I will be able to reach out to the expectations of my ‘Guru’.

What is your opinion on the present-day society being a youth yourself?

My only complaint is the influence of Western culture on our society. The human bonding is disappearing and is becoming commercialised. Everything has become immaterial and valueless. The society needs to be built on the base of values, moralities and respect for human relations.