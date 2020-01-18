Admar Mutt seer ascends ‘Sarvajna Peeta’

Admar Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami took over the temple administration from outgoing Palimaru Mutt seer Vidhyadheesha Swami by ascending the ‘Paryaya Sarvajna Peeta’ in the wee hours on Saturday.

The entire town was enveloped in a religious and spiritual environment. The chanting of hymns and religious discourses echoed in every nook and corner of the Car Street. Admar Mutt was decked with traditional artifacts to make it resemble like an ancient

palace.

The three pillars with ancient artifacts resembled the pillars of a palace. The windows also resembled like an ancient architecture.

Rajangana, the venue of Durbar, was decorated by using natural materials.

The bright colours on the walls illuminated by lights added a glow to the entire structure. Stalls and vendors selling different kinds of articles and mouth-watering eatables were lined up on both sides of the roads.

The temple was decorated with flowers, ‘Tulasi leaves’ and different colors of lights. The hotels in and around the temple remained occupied by devotees from outside the district and states. The Paryaya rituals began in the wee hours and will end with the Durbar planned on Saturday at 3 pm.

The incoming seer left for Dandatheertha, near Kaup, at around 1 am to take the ceremonial holy dip in the pond.

After offering prayers, he entered Udupi city through Jodukatte. He was received by the seers from Ashta Mutts and taken in the Paryaya procession from Jodukatte. Apart from the tableaux, cultural and folk troupes were also part of the procession.

Later, Admar seer on entering the Car Street proceeded to have the Darshan at Lord Anantheshwar and Lord Chandramouleeshwar temples. He then went to Krishna Mutt, where he was received by the outgoing Palimaru Mutt seer at the

entrance.

Later, he was taken inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where the administration of the Krishna Mutt was symbolically handed to him.

The outgoing seer offered the sacred ‘Sarvajna Peeta’ to the incoming seer and handed over the charges of the temple administration.

He handed over articles like ‘Akshaya Patra’ and keys to the newly ascended seer in the presence of other seers of Ashta Mutts.