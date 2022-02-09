Administration failed in solving hijab row, says forum

Rashtriya Satyavadi Manava Hakku Sanghatane and Karnataka Muslim Political Forum have alleged that the administration has failed to solve the hijab-saffron stole controversy.

The elected members are trying to conceal the failure of the government by accusing the community, they said.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Rashtriya Satyavadi Manava Hakku Sanghatane state president Tajammul Hussain said that the PU Education department, as per the guidelines issued in 2019-20 and 2021-22, has stated that the uniform is not mandatory for PU students as per the Education Act.

However, the principals and managing committees of some colleges have made uniforms compulsory, he said and urged the government to initiate action against those who have violated the guidelines by making uniforms compulsory.

Some fascist organisations have purposefully raked up the hijab issue and turned it into a controversy. Innocent students from different communities were instigated to wear saffron stoles. There is no comparison between hijab and saffron stole. In Islam, the hijab is made mandatory, he added.

Hussain further said that the forum has submitted a complaint to the DGP against BJP leaders who have issued provocative statements such as ‘those who want to wear hijab should go to Pakistan’ and ‘wearing hijab is Talibanising education’ and so on.

Karnataka Muslim Political Forum state general secretary Siraj Jafri, social activists from Raichur, Syed Faizuddin and Muhammed Mohsin Jamal, were present at the press meet.