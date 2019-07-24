Administration ready to face emergency situations: DC

The rain has receded in Kodagu and various parts of the district received normal rain on Wednesday.

Indian Meteorological Department has withdrawn the ‘Red Alert’ declared in Kodagu and has predicted that there will be normal rain from July 25 to 29. However, heavy rain is expected in some of the inland areas, the IMD has said.

Water-level has come down in Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

The movement of vehicles has resumed on Bhagamandala to Napoklu road. Bhagamandala, Madikeri and Napoklu have received a rainfall of 39 mm, 21 mm and 20 mm respectively, during the last 24 hours as on 8.30 am on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the Kodagu district administration is ready to face emergency situations. There were 14 minor landslides in the last couple of days. NDRF personnel have conducted an inspection in vulnerable areas.

Karthoji road cleared

The work on clearing the mud due to landslides in various places is in progress. About 150 loads of soil has been cleared from Karthoji near Madenadu to facilitate vehicular movement.

Around one lakh empty cement sacks have been procured from Mysuru, Hassan and Bengaluru.

The sacks will be filled with manufactured sand and will be used for the temporary makeover of the National and state highways and rural roads.

The M-sand has been stocked in the premises of the Inspection Bungalow.

The work has already started and the place where there was a landslide on the National Highway on Monday has been provided with a temporary makeover by laying sacks filled with M-sand.