Admission to continue in First Grade Colleges in Konaje, Nelyadi

Following pressure from all quarters, Mangalore University (MU) has decided to continue admission of students for this academic year in First Grade Colleges at Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri, at Nelyadi and First Grade Evening College at University College campus in Mangaluru.

These colleges were started as Mangalore University’s constituent college. While there are nearly 120 students in Nelyadi, the college in university campus has 250 students. University First Grade College at Mangalagangothri was started in the year 2017, while the college at Nelyadi was started in 2018 and University Evening College in 2016.

MU citing financial burden and failure to get sanction from the government had decided to cancel the admission process for 2021-22. Now, the syndicate of the university has decided to maintain the status quo and continue the admission process for the academic year and appeal to the government to review its decision.

Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan too had promised to consider their demands and get the required sanctions from government, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya told DH.

“The state government in past had sought a proposal from the university to manage the first grade colleges at Mangalore University campus, Nelyadi and the evening college at University College campus in Mangaluru with our own internal resources. It may require nearly Rs 1 crore per year to manage these three colleges,” he said.

As per the Karnataka State University Act, a university has no provision to start a First Grade College. As the college was already opened on the campus, the government should now give post-facto approval. Keeping in mind the interest of the students, the decision on continuing the admission has been taken, the VC added.