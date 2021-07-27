Admissions open at BTCG college

Admissions are open at BTCG Government First Grade College in Yadur for first-year BA (HEP) and BCom classes for the year 2021-22.
Students willing to take admissions may collect the applications from the college office between 10.30 am and 4 pm and submit the filled applications with relevant documents.
Facilities such as bus passes and a concession on tuition fees are available, among other facilities provided by the Karnataka government.
Library, ladies restroom and sports facilities are also available.
For details, those interested may contact: 9448504488, said college principal Raju.
