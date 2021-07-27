Admissions open at BTCG college

Admissions open at BTCG college

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jul 27 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 20:32 ist

Admissions are open at BTCG Government First Grade College in Yadur for first-year BA (HEP) and BCom classes for the year 2021-22.

Students willing to take admissions may collect the applications from the college office between 10.30 am and 4 pm and submit the filled applications with relevant documents.

Facilities such as bus passes and a concession on tuition fees are available, among other facilities provided by the Karnataka government.

Library, ladies restroom and sports facilities are also available.

For details, those interested may contact: 9448504488, said college principal Raju.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

admissions open
BTCG Government First Grade College
Yadur
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 