Admissions open at BTCG college

Admissions are open at BTCG Government First Grade College in Yadur for first-year BA (HEP) and BCom classes for the year 2021-22.

Students willing to take admissions may collect the applications from the college office between 10.30 am and 4 pm and submit the filled applications with relevant documents.

Facilities such as bus passes and a concession on tuition fees are available, among other facilities provided by the Karnataka government.

Library, ladies restroom and sports facilities are also available.

For details, those interested may contact: 9448504488, said college principal Raju.