Admissions open at Govt PU College

Admissions are open for the first PU arts and commerce streams in Government PU College, Somwarpet, for the year 2021-22, said college principal B M Belliyappa.
HESP combination is available in arts and HEBA combination is available in commerce.
The college offers good facilities with experienced teaching staff, along with fee concession and student scholarships. A free hostel facility is available for girls.
The college has been achieving 100% results from the last two years, stated the release.
