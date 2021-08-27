Admissions open at Govt PU College

Admissions open at Govt PU College

DHNS
Somwarpet,
  • Aug 27 2021, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 21:38 ist

Admissions are open for the first PU arts and commerce streams in Government PU College, Somwarpet, for the year 2021-22, said college principal B M Belliyappa.

HESP combination is available in arts and HEBA combination is available in commerce.

The college offers good facilities with experienced teaching staff, along with fee concession and student scholarships. A free hostel facility is available for girls.

The college has been achieving 100% results from the last two years, stated the release.

