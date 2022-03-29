Advisory Committee on Goonda Act upholds M’luru police’s invocation

The state government’s Advisory Committee on the Goonda Act (The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers Act, 1985) has upheld Mangaluru Police’s invocation of the Act in two cases.

The State Advisory Committee comprising of High Court judges had upheld the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police’s order invoking the Goonda Act against two notorious rowdy sheeters.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the Goonda Act was invoked against Pinky Nawaz (rowdy sheeter in Surathkal police station) and Sharan Akash Bhavan (rowdy sheeter in Kavoor station limits).

“DGP Karnataka has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to the team which had compiled documents to justify the decision on invoking Goonda Act against Pinky Nawaz and Akash Bhavan. Sharan had as many 45 cases registered against him in different police stations,” the commissioner said.

He was recently arrested for robbery and criminal intimation registered in Surathkal and Kankanady police stations in December 2021 and January 2022.

Pinki Nawaz of Katipalla was involved in over 50 criminal cases, including conspiring to murder local corporator Lokesh Bollaje.

He had formed a 63-member team in order to carry out heinous activities.