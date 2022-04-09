'Advocates should engage in bringing reforms in society'

Advocates should create awareness in society and engage themselves in bringing changes in the society, Karnataka High Court Judge P Krishna Bhat said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering during a legal workshop organised at SDM Law College on Saturday.

The judge said there are many problems in a changing society and hence there is a need to respond to the problems.

The advocates should involve themselves in social engineering by building a sustainable society, he said.

Advocates in the past had played a vital role during India's freedom struggle. Now, the advocates should involve themselves in bringing in reforms in society, he added.

The High Court judge said there is a need to create awareness among many communities in rural areas caught in a vicious circle of problems, on law and also on their rights.

"When I visited a few villages, I understood the problems there," he recollected.

With the advancement in technology, fraud has also increased. Marital discord too has increased. There is a need to find solutions by thinking differently. Let the social transformation through advocates begin from Dakshina Kannada, he appealed.

Adhivakta Parishat Karnataka Dakshina Prantha state president Ravindranath P S presided.