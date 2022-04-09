'Advocates should engage in bringing reforms in society'

'Advocates must engage in bringing reforms in society'

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 22:52 ist
Karnataka High Court Judge P Krishna Bhat inaugurates a legal workshop at SDM Law College in Mangaluru on Saturday. DH Photo

Advocates should create awareness in society and engage themselves in bringing changes in the society, Karnataka High Court Judge P Krishna Bhat said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering during a legal workshop organised at SDM Law College on Saturday.

The judge said there are many problems in a changing society and hence there is a need to respond to the problems.

The advocates should involve themselves in social engineering by building a sustainable society, he said.

Advocates in the past had played a vital role during India's freedom struggle. Now, the advocates should involve themselves in bringing in reforms in society, he added.

The High Court judge said there is a need to create awareness among many communities in rural areas caught in a vicious circle of problems, on law and also on their rights.

"When I visited a few villages, I understood the problems there," he recollected.

With the advancement in technology, fraud has also increased. Marital discord too has increased. There is a need to find solutions by thinking differently. Let the social transformation through advocates begin from Dakshina Kannada, he appealed.

Adhivakta Parishat Karnataka Dakshina Prantha state president Ravindranath P S presided.

Judge P Krishna Bhat
legal workshop
SDM Law College

