'Advocates should engage in bringing reforms in society'

Advocates should create awareness in society and engage themselves in bringing changes in the society, Karnataka High Court Judge P Krishna Bhat said on Saturday.
He was addressing a gathering during a legal workshop organised at SDM Law College on Saturday.
The judge said there are many problems in a changing society and hence there is a need to respond to the problems.
The advocates should involve themselves in social engineering by building a sustainable society, he said.
Advocates in the past had played a vital role during India's freedom struggle. Now, the advocates should involve themselves in bringing in reforms in society, he added.
The High Court judge said there is a need to create awareness among many communities in rural areas caught in a vicious circle of problems, on law and also on their rights.
"When I visited a few villages, I understood the problems there," he recollected.
With the advancement in technology, fraud has also increased. Marital discord too has increased. There is a need to find solutions by thinking differently. Let the social transformation through advocates begin from Dakshina Kannada, he appealed.
Adhivakta Parishat Karnataka Dakshina Prantha state president Ravindranath P S presided.
